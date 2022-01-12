New Youth policy to guide the youth: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government is set to bring a New Youth Policy that would guide the youth to tread in a noble way, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.



Participating in the 159th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda though a virtual mode, Bommai said the government is ready to provide greater support for the youth on the basis of thoughts and principles.



A special programme in this regard would be brought in the next budget.



Quoting from Swami Vivekanada's book 'Life after death', Bommai said, Vivekananda's imagination about life after death is wonderful. "Death is not an end for an achiever. Achievement lives on even after death. Vivekananda showed it through his life and principles. Vivekananda's principles and way of life need to be reached to the youth. Government and the society should work towards this."



Swami Vivekananda is a Yuga Purush. Ramakrishna Paramahamsa has aptly renamed him. Where there is Viveka(prudence) there is Ananda (happiness), Bommai said.



Vivekananda is a multifaceted personality. Apart from religion and philosophy, he has shed light on general realistic life too. He had immense faith in youth power. He strongly believed that one can bring big changes in one's own life or the lives of others only when young. Vivekananda is a Mahatma who is living on even after his death, Bommai said.



Ministers Ashwath Narayan, KC Narayana Gowda, seers of Ramakrishna Mutt and senior officials were also present.



