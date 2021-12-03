New update lets Pokemon Go runs much smoother on iPhones

San Francisco, Dec 3 (IANS) Pokemon Go has come up with a new update -- 1.191.0 -- that lets iOS users run the game at higher frame rates.



With version 1.191.0, the "advanced settings" section of the app now includes an option that reads "Unlock your device's native refresh rate for higher FPS", reports The Verge.



Pokemon Go was previously locked to 30fps on iOS devices.



The new iOS feature is not limited to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are the only iPhones with 120Hz "ProMotion" displays, the report said.



It was also possible to unlock the frame rate in an old 8 Plus device, it added.



Meanwhile, Pokemon GO game developer Niantic has raised $300 million from global investment manager Coatue at a valuation of $9 billion.



Niantic said it will use the funds to invest in current games and new apps, expand the Lightship developer platform, and build out its vision for the Real-World Metaverse.



--IANS

vc/vd







