New startups, IT firms exempted from Haryana local employment law

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said new startups and Information Technology companies would be given exemption for two years under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.



Also, short-term (45 days) works will also be exempted from this Act.



Chautala told the media here that sowing of crops, embroidery, and the primary works related to agriculture-related activities were also exempted from the Act that came into force on January 16. Exemptions have also been given to domestic servants and those industries for which skilled workers are not available.



He said the state government has made an unprecedented decision to give 75 per cent reservation to youth belonging to the state in the private sector. The law will be applicable in industries having more than 10 employees.



Chautala said companies are continuously getting themselves registered on the portal of the Labour Department and so far more than 22,000 companies have got their registration done. A total of 3,280 youths have also got themselves registered from across the state. He called upon the youth to get them registered on portal so that they can be linked with employment.



A provision has been made to impose a fine, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, on the industries which do not employ employable local candidates.



