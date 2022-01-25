New range of Philips audio products now in India

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) TPV Technology, the license partner of Philips, on Tuesday unveiled a new range of audio products, which includes TWS, party speakers and headphones, in India.



The Philips TWS TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK are both priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available at a special sale price of Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,399, respectively.



The Philips TAA4216BK headphone is launched at Rs 8,999. The TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers are priced at Rs 21,990 and 15,990, respectively.



"The new Philips audio range has been curated keeping these needs of our consumers in mind," Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India, said in a statement.



"With up to 35 hours of long playtime, noise isolation and IP55 water/dust protection the new headphones are the perfect companion while you train, work or simply want a break," he added.



The company said that these audio products are equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology and high water resistance, amongst others.



The Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236BK come with a playtime of up to 18 hours with USB C charging. The passive noise isolation and IPX4 splash-proof design give a seamless audio experience.



They also feature Mono Mode which allows users to double the talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges.



The entire range of products will be available in the next few weeks across leading online and offline retail stores.



--IANS

