New Microsoft initiative to help Indian startups innovate with AI

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) In a fresh bid to empower startup ecosystem in India, Microsoft on Wednesday launched a new programme that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support both B2B and B2C startups.



The startups from diverse industries including financial services, healthcare, education, agriculture, space, manufacturing and logistics, retail, and e-commerce can participate in the 10-week programme called ‘AI Innovate'.



Supported by TiE Mumbai, the launch cohort will kickstart in November, the company said in a statement.



"Microsoft ‘AI Innovate' will create an engaging platform to empower startups with opportunities to build, scale and transform with agility," said Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.



"We are committed to ensuring that every startup gets expert guidance and best-in-class tech resources for strengthening their approach to the responsible use of AI," she added.



The initiative will support startups in India leveraging AI technologies, helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise.



The selected startups in each of the cohorts will have access to industry deep-dive sessions and AI masterclasses by industry experts, mentoring by unicorn founders, skilling and certification opportunities, among other benefits, said Microsoft.



Qualified Seed to Series B startups will be provided with technical enablement benefits including Azure benefits (in addition to free cloud credits), product engineering support, unlimited 24x7 technical support, among other benefits.



Startups with enterprise-ready solutions will be provided opportunities to build their solutions alongside a dedicated team of professionals.



"Enterprise-ready startups will be supported to envision their solutions with industry experts, future proofing their technology with dedicated professionals as well as enhancing production with expert partners," the company elaborated.



