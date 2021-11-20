New India will give befitting reply to China, Pak if provoked: Rajnath

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), Nov 20 (IANS) The 'new and powerful India' will give befitting reply to adversaries and will retaliate against any efforts made by them to destabilise peace in the nation, said Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.



While addressing Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh, Singh said that Pakistan makes all efforts to destabilise peace in India but India has sent a clear message to them that we will hit back.



Without naming China, Singh said that there is another neighbour who does not seem to understand things. Hailing Kumaon battalion, he said that he was told 114 jawans, who were martyred, killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers.



"I went to Rezang La where I was told about the miracle done by 124 jawans of Kumaon battalion. It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," Singh said. The defence minister went to Rezang La on November 18.



The defence minister was at Shaheed Samman Yatra in honour of 232 war martyrs of Pithoragarh. The yatra will head from Pithoragarh to Dehradun from where 232 brave hearts gave their lives.



Singh asserted that India wants good ties with its neighbours and has never attacked any country. "India never occupied a foreign territory. Having good ties with neighbours has been India's culture but some people don't understand this," Singh said.



Talking about Pakistan, the minister said that India has given a clear message on the western border that if it crosses its limits, it will just not retaliate on the borders but can even cross over into its territory and do surgical and airstrikes.



--IANS

sk/skp/