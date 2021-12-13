New cultural ties

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANSlife) The Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Routes2Roots - NGO, signed an agreement in the presence of Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of ICCR and Member of Parliament, and Teena Vachani, Founder and General Secretary of Routes2Roots, Dinesh K. Patnaik, Director General ICCR.





Friends of India, particularly the Indian Diaspora and international students in India / Alumni, have been sharing their experiences with India in a variety of ways and through a variety of media. They are regarded by the ICCR as India's goodwill ambassadors overseas. The ICCR believes it is also critical to record and participate in such memories. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, in partnership with Routes2Roots, a reputable worldwide NGO supporting Indian art and culture, is organising a "International Film Making Competition" to further enhance these ties.



Music performances, dance recitals, theatre and film festivals, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange programmes have all been hosted by Routes2Roots in India and abroad. Since its start seventeen years ago, the platform has hosted legends of various creative forms, the film business, and exceptional rising artists.



The tournament will be widely promoted in their respective countries by Indian embassies and missions. The competition will encourage competitors from all around the world to submit short films on the following topics in the categories of Indian Diaspora and Foreign Alumni of India:



Indian Diaspora



. "My roots, My ancestral"

. "Away from India: What do I miss the most?"

. "VasudhaivaKutumbakam: World as my family"

. Foreign Alumni of India



. "Learning in India, Learning from India."

. "India: My home away from home."

. "Indian Culture: Imprints on my mind."



A distinguished Jury will judge the competition entries, and three awards will be granted in each area and topic, with three age groups (total 54 awards).



The internet gateway for participants to submit entries will be active from January 1 through March 31, 2022. For more information, please see the announcements on the ICCR and Routes2Roots websites.



