New Covid infections in Netherlands hit highest in 3 months

The Hague, Oct 28 (IANS) The number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Netherlands over the past 24 hours rose to the highest in over three months, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Wednesday.



The RIVM reported 7,301 positive cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, 1,526 more than that in the previous 24 hours. It was the highest number since July 19.



The number of positive cases also increased in the weekly figures. Over the past seven days, 41,409 new positive cases were registered, an average of 5,916 cases per day, that is 56 per cent more than the previous week.



Dutch hospitals see an increase of incoming Covid-19 patients. There are now 859 coronavirus patients in hospital, compared to 849 on Tuesday, of whom 200 are in the intensive care, compared to 192 on Tuesday.



