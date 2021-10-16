New Covid cases come down in Kerala, so does TPR

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) The new Covid cases in Kerala on Saturday saw 7,955 people turning positive after 79,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 9.97 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



His statement also pointed out that 11,769 people turned negative and the total number of active cases stands at 90,885, of which 9.8 per cent people are in hospitals.



Saturday saw 57 Covid deaths being reported taking the total death toll in the state to 26,791.



On the vaccination front 93.8 per cent (2.50 crore) of people above 18 years of age have got their first dose of Covid vaccine, of which 45.3 per cent (1.21 crore) have got both the vaccine jabs.



--IANS

sg/skp/