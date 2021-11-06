New Barca coach Xavi promises "hard work and sacrifice"

Madrid, Nov 6 (IANS) Xavi Hernandez has promised "hard work and sacrifice" both from himself and his new players after being confirmed as the new head coach of FC Barcelona.



The 41-year-old Xavi was named the long-term successor for Ronald Koeman by the club in the early hours of Saturday morning, signing a contract until the end of June 2024.



The former midfielder, who made 767 first team appearances in 17 seasons for the club, before ending his playing career at Al-Saad, was one of the architects of Barca's passing game under coaches such as Louis Van Gaal, Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola, and in his first words as Barca coach, promised that he would ask as much from his new players as his former coaches had demanded of him, reports Xinhua.



"If you don't have a boss who demands a lot from you, you will give 6 or 5 and you will pass, however, if you have a demanding boss, you will give 9, 9.5, 10 or maybe 8, but that 8 will win you titles."



"That is what I have seen in my sporting career, when I have had a coach who has asked a lot from me, who has demanded a lot from me in training, with effort, sacrifice and attitude, teamwork and a lot of running," he assured in declarations published on Barcelona's social media sites.



Xavi is expected to fly back to Barcelona from Qatar on Saturday and will be officially presented to the press on Monday at the Camp Nou.



His first game in charge will be the Barcelona derby against Espanyol on November 20.



