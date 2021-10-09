Never gone after post: Sobha Surendran after rumour of joining CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (IANS) Senior Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Saturday made it amply clear that she has never gone after posts in her three decades of public life.



She was responding to speculations that she is miffed at being dropped from the BJP national executive, she might look elsewhere and she wrote in her Facebook post that for the past two days she has been receiving numerous calls from her friends and well wishers.



"It was at the age of 13 through the Balagokulam (children's movement) I began my public life and since then I have never gone back from it. All this while, I have never gone after posts. In the past three decades, I have been given numerous responsibilities by my party, which I have done with my fullest commitment. To work among the people, one need not have any post, has been proved by many great people in the country and in our state also and what really matters is the confidence of the people one enjoys," wrote the popular firebrand BJP leader who finished runner up in 2016 and 2021 assembly polls.



Incidentally she has been at crossroads with the state leadership of the party led by state president K. Surendran, who has the blessings of Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan.



After Surendran took over, she was dropped from the post of state general secretary and was made the Vice-President of the party and ahead of the April 6 assembly polls, she made it very clear that she will not contest, but at the last minute she was named to contest from the Kazhakootam assembly constituency, where she finished second.



There has been speculations in the media that the CPI-M which is on a welcome spree of leaders from the Congress and the BJP, Shoba could be a prize catch, but only time will tell what's in store.



