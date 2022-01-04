Netgear announces its latest Nighthawk router at CES

San Francisco, Jan 4 (IANS) Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear has introduced 'Nighthawk RAXE300' tri-band WiFi 6E router at the CES 2022.



The newly-launched router is capable of providing speeds up to 7.8 Gbps.



"We are offering our customers Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E routers to deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their Wi-Fi 6 and latest Wi-Fi 6E devices for the best performance possible," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME and SAARC, Netgear.



With eight Wi-Fi streams, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers provides Gigabit+ Wi-Fi speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square feet.



It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity by connecting to an Internet modem or to connect on the LAN to a high bandwidth device such as shared network storage, the company claims.



There are also 5 more Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections to other home devices and IoT hubs. The RAXE300 complements NETGEAR's current Wi-Fi 6E offering for sophisticated smart homes which includes the RAXE500 and the recently announced Orbi Quad-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (RBKE963), also a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.



Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router will be available within the first quarter of 2022 from companies official website and other resellers at $399.99.



--IANS

