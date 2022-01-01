Netflix will be required to stream 20 state TV channels in Russia

Moscow, Jan 1 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix will have to stream 20 state television channels in Russia starting in March.



The country's media watchdog Roskomnadzor registered the platform as an "audiovisual service" this week, reports Engadget.



Among the channels Netflix will have to carry are the flagship Channel One, entertainment network NTV and a Russian Orthodox Church channel called Spas (which means "Saved").



Streaming services with more than 100,000 daily users in Russia are included on the register, which was established late last year, the report said.



Not only must registered platforms offer state TV channels, but they also need to set up a Russian company, according to The Moscow Times.



Companies on the register also have to abide by Russian laws. For one thing, Netflix will not be allowed to promote "extremism". Critics claim that provision has been wielded against those who support the Kremlin's opponents.



Other video services in the country reportedly argued that Netflix should be added to the register to level the playing field since it meets the requirements.A



The Russian version of Netflix is operated by Entertainment Online Service, a subsidiary of National Media Group, which has a stake in Channel One.



--IANS

vc/shb/