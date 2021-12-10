Netflix launches new website for its movies, TV news updates

San Francisco, Dec 10 (IANS) Video-streaming giant Netflix has launched a new website called 'Tudum' with aim to provide news, interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features and more.



The firm described the website as "a place to learn more about your Netflix interests".



"Say hello to Tudum, a backstage pass that lets you dig deeper into the Netflix films, series, and stars you love! It's still early days but you can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features, and more," the company said in a tweet.



The new website is now accessible around the globe but is currently only available in English.



According to Netflix, users will be able to delve further into its content and use the website to find out if 'Maid' is based on a true story or whether the cast of 'The Witcher' has appeared on other shows.



Last month, Netflix announced that to be more transparent about the viewership of its top series and movies it will begin publishing a weekly report detailing its most popular TV shows and movies.



Netflix said it will also update overall lists, which it first published last month, as new titles become mega hits.



These lists are based on the total hours viewed in a title's first 28 days on Netflix.



"This is an important step forward for Netflix, the creators we work with and our members. People want to understand what success means in a streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry," the company said.



