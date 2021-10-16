Netaji did not receive what he deserved in history: Shah

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose did not receive as much importance as he should have and attempts were made to downplay many well-known leaders and their contributions in the Independence movement.



Speaking at Port Blair in Anadman and Nicobar while inaugurating many developmental projects for the island, Shah said that Netaji on December 30, 1943 came here and breathed the free air of a free India, unfurled the Tricolour but it was felt that injustice had been done to Netaji.



"But now the time has come that everyone should find their proper place in history, those who contributed and sacrificed their lives, they should find their proud place in history, and that is why Prime Minister Modi decided to name one island after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Shah said.



He also said that similar injustice has been done to Sardar Patel and the Indian Republic today would not have been possible if Sardar Patel had not made more than 550 princely states a part of India in less than a year and a half.



"The British did what they had to do by freeing everyone, but Sardar Patel completed the task of bringing all the princely states within the Indian Union and creating a strong India. Sardar Saheb also did not receive the same respect as he should have after Independence. But history repeats itself, no matter how much injustice is done to anyone, good work is never hidden and today in Kevadia, the world's tallest statue of Sardar Saheb has been installed by Narendra Modi, which people from all over the world come to see", the Home Minister said.



Shah also said that Subhash Babu and Sardar Patel were two such personalities of the Freedom Movement and the whole country should remember Subhash Babu with respect, and that was why Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75 years of Independence has made the place where Subhash Babu had hoisted the flag, a huge tourist destination by placing a very big Tricolour and has also made it into a centre for the awakening of patriotism.



"In the coming days, we are going to develop this island too and will build a grand memorial for Subhash Babu and the PM has already announced that Subhash Babu's birthday on January 23 will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas and governments across the states," Shah said.



The Home Minister also conducted an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Dweep, Shaheed Dweep Eco Tourism Project, Swaraj Dweep Water Aerodrome and other development projects. Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D.K. Joshi (Retd) and the Union Home Secretary were also present on the occasion.



