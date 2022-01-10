Nepotism in 108 recruitments in Gujarat energy department: AAP leader

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvraj Singh Jadeja, who has alleged huge corruption in the energy department recruitment, on Monday claimed to have evidence of nepotism in 108 recruitments carried out in the department.



He said that the master mind behind the scam was Dilip Dahiyabhai Patel, who had recruited 45 of his own relatives in the energy department. "His accomplices are his brother Vijay Patel and one Dr. Dharmendra Patel from Bayad. There is also one Shwet Patel who is the middleman in this setup," said Yuvraj Singh.



"One Arvind Patel too has recruited around 40-45 of his family members in the jobs in the same department. I have audio recordings of many such people who have been inducted wrongly," added Jadeja.



Jadeja alleged that there were around 108 such recruitments. "All there job aspirants used to fill 5-6 examination forms from different places. These job seekers were then allotted specific exam centres in two or three select centres like Ahmedabad, Surat and elsewhere. I demand that all the procedure of online examinations, the computers used be investigated to bring out the truth.



"Similar marks were given in a single sequence and 18 persons from the same village with same surname were recruited. The recruitment exams for PGVCL, DGVCL and UGVCL are conducted online, in which the answers are given from the control room by hacking the computers," Jadeja had said earlier when he exposed the alleged scam.



"I have sought time from the police and MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi regarding this scam and also demand an immediate inquiry into this," added Jadeja.



