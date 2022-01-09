Nepal makes vaccine card mandatory for visiting public places

Kathmandu, Jan 9 (IANS) The Nepal government has decided to make vaccination cards compulsory to enter in public places like government offices, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, stadiums, domestic flights, banks and other public places from January 17.



The decision has been taken to tackle the fast spreading Omicron virus. Nepal has witnessed a sharp rise of Covid cases in the last one week.



The country recorded an alarming surge in the coronavirus cases with the daily count reaching 1,167 in the past 24 hours.



A high level Covid Crisis Management Centre whose chairman is Prime Minister of the county on Sunday, released its several decisions to curb the Covid pandemic inside the country.



The CCMC has decided to shut down all schools till February.



A meeting of the CCMC held on Sunday, made the decision effective for the primary and secondary schools. Sunita Nepal, spokesperson for the CCMC, said the meeting has decided to close the academic institutions till January 29. "The step is expected to break the chain of infection at this end," Nepal said.



Similarly, the government also made it mandatory to carry vaccination cards against Covid in all domestic flights.



"A lot of schools have given its students a winter vacation so we want to ensure that no child is leaving home during a time when cases are increasing every day," says Nepal. "We hope this will help us break the chain."



She also adds there is a high chance that different districts would implement a smart lockdown to ensure stopping Covid-19 from spreading rapidly.



The CCMCC has also urged all students to take this chance and get vaccinated. Vaccination drive for children aged between 12 and 17 has started in the capital, Kathmandu from Sunday itself.



Similarly, the government has banned gathering of more than 25 people in public places and put a ban on holding mass meetings and gatherings.



