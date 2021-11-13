NEP empowers teaching-learning process: K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Aspiring to create a well-rounded personality among students, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) brings everything -- cultural, curricular, extracurricular, skill, vocational -- into a single fold, Education Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan stated on Saturday.



Participating in Kannada Rajyotsava and launching extracurricular activities for the year 2021-22 at the government first-grade college in Malleshwarm, Bengaluru he said NEP will empower students and faculty by facilitating a blended mode of the teaching-learning process.



"The government is focusing on introducing digital technology in education and is a front-runner in making it a reality in the entire country. Digitalization of the teaching-learning process will enable to better the quality of education," he said.



Government institutions are being upgraded with modern facilities. The whole nation is looking to Bengaluru and the city ranks 23rd with regard to technology and innovation which no other city of the country enjoys, he claimed.



Saying that Kannadigas should not limit themselves to Karnataka only, he added that the student community should explore opportunities all over the world and bring pride to the state as well as to the nation.



