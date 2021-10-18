Neha Sharma-starrer 'Aafat-E-Ishq' trailer out

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The trailer of Neha Sharma-starrer 'Aafat-E-Ishq' was released on Monday and the actress says it was an "acting 101" for her.



Neha said, "It was acting 101 for me as my character, Lallo is so different from anything I have portrayed before. Lallo is from a small town in the India heartland, so I had to work hard on getting the local dialect and Hindi diction right. I also had to go through a makeover as I will be seen in a completely de-glam role. However, it was one of the most satisfying characters to play as Lallo is so unique and one of a kind."



Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Indrajit Nattoji, 'Aafat-E-Ishq' is a dark dramedy with supernatural elements and a whodunnit twist.



It is the official remake of 'Liza, the Fox-Fairy', a Hungarian film that was a huge success internationally and won numerous awards at various film festivals.



Director Indrajit Nattoji said, "Aafat-E-Ishq is my Indian heartland version of 'Liza, the Fox-Fairy'. I can safely say that 'Aafat-E-Ishq' is an adaptation and not a remake. A reboot with some new twists, eclectic original music, and quirky small-town Indian characters. I hope the film catches the audience's imagination and succeeds in entertaining them, something we all need as we slowly emerge from a devastating pandemic."



The film releases on ZEE5 on October 29.



