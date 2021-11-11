Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra square off in 'Illegal 2'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The teaser of Season 2 of web series 'Illegal' is out. It features Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra reprising their roles as 'Niharika Singh' and 'Janardhan Jaitley', respectively.



Neha and Piyush open up about their roles and how it feels to bring their characters back on the show. The show is about Neha portraying a lawyer and her continuous fight with former boss, portrayed by Piyush.



Neha Sharma said: "I've always felt proud to essay 'Niharika Singh's journey on screen as she is the perfect definition of the new-age woman who isn't afraid to stand up against injustice. The new season will see my character continue her relentless pursuit of standing up against wrongdoing as she juggles between personal and professional conflicts while battling her former mentor."



The second season of 'Illegal' will showcase lawyer 'Niharika Singh' solving new cases and the ongoing clashes with her former boss and mentor 'Janardhan Jaitley', essayed by Piyush Mishra. It is directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and features Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra, Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur and Tanuj Virwani.



Piyush Mishra added an opening about the show and Neha's character: "We are excited to return for a new season as the showdown between mine and Neha's character scales new heights this time around while continuing to play the game of law, power and justice. The twists and turns of 'Illegal' Season 2 will send viewers on an adrenaline rush and leave them flabbergasted as the story unveils its dramatic turn of events."



'Illegal' Season 2 streams on Voot Select.



