Neha Kakkar's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' crosses 101 million views

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) The reprised version of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' sung by Neha Kakkar, has clocked 101 million views on YouTube. For Neha, it felt like her own composition as she was quite involved emotionally during the rendition.



Elated with the milestone response, the singer said, "I think that I got to own the reprised version of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' because I sang it in a way I would if I had composed it. This song has a special fan following and it warms my heart to hear it being requested by my fans. Rajat Nagpal (composer) has given me a gem of a song and I'm grateful."



The reprised version of the song was released under Desi Music Factory, the label which has been changing the undercurrents of the Indian independent music scene.



Anshul Garg, Founder at Desi Music Factory said, "The thrill about having Neha Kakkar reimagine a song is that she can add an entirely new spin to it. It's incredible that no matter how she interprets the song, listeners connect to it. Just as much credit goes to Rajat Nagpal for showing us love through his composition."



