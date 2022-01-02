Neeraj Goswami glad viewers are liking 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Neeraj Goswami sounds happy talking about how the new track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is being loved by the audience. The actor plays the role of Parth Birla in the third instalment of the trilogy.



"We are glad that the viewers are liking it. Looking at the kind of hard work everyone is putting in to make this show work, it's a bit of a relief and a constructive encouragement. This is a big show, a big platform. Let's hope this show works wonders for everyone associated with the show," he says.



The look and feel of the show is fresh and appreciated by the audience. They are also liking the authenticity and the importance given on relationships in the narrative.



"The creative team is extremely efficient and they understand their craft very well. A lot of brainstorming, and thought goes into every small detail that we see on the screen. Though a common man might not understand this, it is a very challenging job and gladly our team at Directors Kut Productions excels at it," he adds.



--IANS

ila/kr