Need to spend $1.4 tn on infra for $5 tn GDP by 2024-25: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) To achieve $5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, India needs to spend about $1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure, said the Economic Survey 2021-22.



According to it, during FYs 2008-17, India invested about $1.1 trillion on infrastructure.



"However, the challenge is to step up infrastructure investment substantially.



"Keeping this objective in view, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was launched with projected infrastructure investment of around Rs 111 lakh crore ($1.5 trillion) during FY 2020-2025 to provide world-class infrastructure across the country, and improve the quality of life for all citizens," the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday, said.



The NIP envisages to improve project preparation and attract investment, both domestic and foreign in infrastructure.



It was launched with 6,835 projects, which has expanded to over 9,000 projects covering 34 infrastructure sub-sectors.



"During the fiscals 2020 to 2025, sectors such as energy (24 per cent), roads (19 per cent), urban (16 per cent), and railways (13 per cent) amount to around 70 per cent of the projected capital expenditure in infrastructure in India."



"NIP has involved all the stakeholders for a coordinated approach to infrastructure creation in India to boost short-term as well as the potential GDP growth."



--IANS

rv/vd