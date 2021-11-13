Need right mindset to avail 21st century opportunities: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS), Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the opportunities of the 21st cannot be availed with the mindset of 20th century.



Delivering the keynote address at an interactive seminar in Jammu University, Singh said: "For the youth who have active years ahead, it is important to cultivate the right mindset to be able to avail of the amazing new opportunities unfolding in the 21st century India.



"Unless the mindset is re-oriented, new avenues will not yield optimum outcomes. In the highly aspirational India of today, the current Mantra for the youth is 'Aspire,Innovate and Compete'," he added.



The minister said that "no government in the world can provide a government job to every youth", but a responsible government like the one headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken several initiatives to provide avenues of livelihood which are even more lucrative than a government job.



"But, to avail of these avenues, the youth need to liberate their mindset from the clutches of government job," he said.



"For this, the parents also need to be educated and at the same time, the politicians and leaders also need to restrain themselves from giving false assurances of government jobs.



Singh said India is celebrating the 75th years of its independence and it is time to lay down the road map for the next 25 years before independent India turns 100.



"It is a proud privilege and opportunity for the youth of India today to be able to contribute to the making of India when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a frontline nation in the world community.



"The greatest advantage for the youth today is that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made rapid strides which the entire world acknowledges and today India is seen as a force to reckon with," he said.



"PM Modi has been universally and unanimously acknowledged as the most influential and popular Head of State anywhere in the world," he said.



"At the time of independence the youth of that era were entrusted with the challenge of sustaining the independence of India and stabilizing it as a progressive democratic nation at a time when several democracies of the world were collapsing and the prophets of doom including Sir Winston Churchill had predicted that India as a democracy did not have the capacity to survive even for 50 years.



"Today, on the other hand, the youth of 2021 owes the responsibility of sustaining what India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved in the last 7 years and made up for the lapses of the last 70 years," the Minister said.



--IANS

sq/pgh