Nearly 33.2% feel country and their life moving forward

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Among the people of the five states going to the polls in 2022, nearly 33.2 per cent feel that the country is moving forward and that their life is also going forward, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.



The people from the five poll-bound states -- Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- gave mixed reaction to the questions on their views of present-day India.



Nearly 5.8 per cent of the people said that their life is improving, but the country is in a poor state.



Manipur leads with a satisfaction rating of 47.8 per cent. In Uttarakhand, 42.1 per cent of the people said that they have a feeling that the nation is moving forward.



However, 36.6 per cent of people feel that the lives of the people and the country, both are in a poor state.



Notably, the respondents from Punjab recorded a negative mark of 57.6 per cent, saying their life and the country both are in a poor state.



At an all-India level, 17.1 per cent said their life is not going forward, but the country is moving ahead.



Among the respondents in Goa, only 2.2 per cent said that their life is improving but the country is in a poor state.



The same opinion was recorded among 10.3 per cent of the respondents in Uttarakhand.



A total of 3.2 per cent of the respondents opted for the 'can't say' option.



The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.



