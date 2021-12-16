NDA leaders stand behind Nitish Kumar on special status for Bihar

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's special status demand, the leaders of other parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are also demanding the same for Bihar.



On Thursday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president and union minister Pasupati Kumar Paras said that the Centre should give special status to Bihar for development in all sectors.



"As Bihar is at the bottom of Niti Aayog's report, we are with CM Nitish Kumar's demand of special status for Bihar," Paras said.



When Paras split from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) with five MPs and formed the new party RLJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him a place in his cabinet during its second expansion a few months ago.



The Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership believed that Paras may prove his loyalty on this issue and stand firm with the BJP in Bihar. However, this was not the case.



Paras's nephew and MP from Samastipur Prince Raj Paswan also expressed a similar view and demanded special status for Bihar.



Besides the RLJP, another NDA alliance partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) also said that the Centre should give special status to Bihar.



Jitan Ram Manjhi, the president of HAM said: "Bihar is a backward state and the delay in giving special status is extremely painful. It is hard to believe that the Centre is not giving special status to Bihar despite Niti Aayog declaring Bihar a backward state."



However, S. Shahnawaz Hussain, industry minister in the Bihar government and a BJP leader said: "The Centre has certain parameters to analyse states in the country. It's up to the Centre to take a decision on this issue. Leaders are making statements but it doesn't help to achieve it. The Centre has given packages to Bihar and they have been implemented on the ground. The decision will take place only after the meeting of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar on this issue."



--IANS

