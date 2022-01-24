NCP welcomes Thackeray at national level to fight BJP

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena has wasted 25 years with BJP, the NCP which is an alliance partner in the state, has welcomed him to the national secular front and said he would be helpful in fighting the BJP.



Majeed Memon, NCP leader said, "If Maharashtra CM believes 'Hindutva' as a way of life where there is no religious discrimination and does not agree with what Dharam sansad proclaims, he would be welcome in secular confederation to fight BJP at national level."



The MVA which is running the government in Maharashtra has been critical to the BJP and the party leader Nawab Malik too echoed the line and alleged that BJP wants to finish the party which allies with them and it's good to have pride in their own religion but should not have hatred towards others.



The MVA has Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP in the government but the alliance could not be repeated in Goa despite efforts from Sena and NCP as Congress did not listen for alliance call, but NCP's acknowledgement of Shiv Sena outside Maharashtra could be a bigger political move to hit BJP on hindutva. But the Congress will have to rethink its strategy as it may be difficult for the grand old party to clarify Shiv Sena's past work and ideology.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, said he will step out and go across the state and show the power of Shiv Sena. He said the party nurtured the BJP for 25 years and they tried to finish Sena.



He also said that BJP's Hindutva is hollow and Shiv Sena has not left Hindutva. He also said that BJP was opposed to emergency but is now creating situation like that.



--IANS

miz/skp/