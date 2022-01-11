NCP to contest elections in UP, Goa and Manipur: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, scheduled to be held between February 10 and March 7.



"Of the five states going to the polls, we shall be contesting in three states. We plan to work out alliances with like-minded parties," Pawar told mediapersons here.



He said that in Uttar Pradesh, the NCP would be part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance, while in Manipur, the party is cobbling up an understanding with the Congress, with which it shares power in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government.



"We are in talks with the Congress and the Trinamool Congress in Goa," Pawar added, while disclosing NCP's programme to contest in three of the five states going to the polls in February-March, barring in Punjab and Uttarakhand.



--IANS

