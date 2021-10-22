NCP MP's naughty 'Happy Birthday' wish for Amit Shah goes viral

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Among the lakhs of wishes that Union Home Minister Amit Shah got on his 57th birthday on Friday, one video-greeting message from medico-cum-actor-turned politician and Nationalist Congress Party MP Dr. Amol R. Kolhe stands out, almost literally.



Posted this morning in Hindi, Dr. Kolhe warmly greeted Shah, and hailed him as "among the few ruling party leaders who count in the country today".



"On this occasion, I wish that your life crosses 100-plus, similar to the rates of petrol-diesel... Your dominance should prevail, just like a graph of the spiralling prices of fuels...," said Dr. Kolhe.



He added: "Akin to the prices of cooking gas which have doubled in a very short time, you should also achieve 'double success' at the same speed... I pray to Maa Jagdamba to give you courage and capability to save the common masses grappling with exorbitant inflation... A very, very Happy Birthday."



Dr. Kolhe's message also shows a chart of the gas prices and current rates of petrol-diesel which have shot past the century mark per litre, and a photo of a smiling Shah with a picture of a bouquet of flowers in the foreground.



Within hours, the NCP leader's post became viral with over 500 likes/retweets/comments.



