NCDC report on Covid variant AY.4 in India raises concern

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The National Centre for Disease Control genome sequencing report which has found Delta variant sub-lineage cases in India has raised concern.



As per the NCDC report, seven cases of new Covid variant AY.4, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant, have been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, while it has been detected in 1 per cent samples in Maharashtra, collected last month.



The NCDC report says that this sub-lineage AY.4 had caused the surge in Covid cases in Indore in September.



New variant AY.4.2 had led to pressing of the alarm button in Europe as health experts say that this variant is more transmissible that the Delta variant. However, this variant has been found in very low numbers, they say



A total of 17 samples of AY.4.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus have also been identified in India.



An NCDC official said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the AY 4.2 hasn't increased the case ratio in India, but it is present here. Apart from AY.4.2, AY.33 and AY. 4.1 is also present in India and currently circulating in the country.



--IANS

avr/vd