NCC R-Day camp with 1,600 cadets begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced in the national capital on Tuesday following all Covid protocols with a reduced strength of 1,600 cadets, including 560 girls, covering all the states and Union Territories.



The R-Day camp, which was inaugurated by NCC DG, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, is being held at the culmination of one complete year of training of NCC cadets. The camp is being conducted at the Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, like every year.



Speaking on this occasion, Singh welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on getting selected for the prestigious camp of the NCC.



He advised the cadets to display highest qualities of character, maturity and selfless service as well as the highest standards of discipline and conduct, maintaining a spirit of camaraderie and teamwork cutting across the barriers of region, language, caste and creed during their stay.



The NCC DG also asked the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity during the month-long camp, while at the same time follow the correct Covid-19 protocols.



He added that the aim of the camp is to enhance self-confidence of the cadets, deepen their value systems and provide an exposure to the rich culture and traditions of the nation.



Two NCC marching contingents will participate in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath on January 26. The camp will culminate with the Prime Minister's rally on January 28.



