NCB drugs case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others (Ld)

NCB drugs case: Special Court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) In a huge jolt, a Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan -- the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan -- and two others, in the rave party raid case aboard a cruise ship on October 2.



The court also declined the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the two accused in the drug case lodged by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



Khan's lawyer said that though the detailed order of Special Judge V.V. Patil is awaited, "they plan to appeal to the Bombay High Court today or tomorrow seeking bail".



Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, along with five others were detained on October 2, and placed under arrest on October 3 after the NCB raid on the ship preparing to sail for a Mumbai-Goa cruise.



Initially, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had sent them to a day's custody which was later extended till October 7, and later sent to judicial custody for 14 days, and transferred the case to the Special NDPS Court.



Later, their lawyers moved the Special Court for bail which was rejected after several days of hearing in which the NDPS' counsel Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh vehemently opposed bail for the accused.



Among other things, the NDPS accused Aryan of being a regular consumer of drugs, dealing in narcotics with international links, etc., which was opposed by his teams of lawyers, and the other co-accused.



A total of 20 persons, including a foreigner, have been arrested in the sensational cruise ship raid.



