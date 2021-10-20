NCB drugs case: No bail for Aryan Khan, 2 others

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



The court also declined the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the two accused in the same case.



Khan's lawyer said that though the detailed order of Special Judge V.V. Patil is awaited, they plan to "appeal to the Bombay High Court today or tomorrow seeking bail".



