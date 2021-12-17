NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for continuing construction work despite ban

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The NBCC was fined Rs 1 crore for continuing construction activity in the capital despite the ban, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday.



He said that the NBCC was recently caught trying to covertly continue construction activities in pitch-black darkness at night at its Netaji Nagar site.



The same site was previously inspected by the DPCC on December 3 and a fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on NBCC along with a notice to stop construction activity, added Rai.



"Despite this, the agency was found to be repeatedly violating the ban, hence a fine of one crore rupees has been imposed on them," he said.



About current pollution levels in the city, Rai said that the government has been consistently taking measures to fight the pollution. "All construction and demolition work is banned in the city. The trucks entering Delhi from other states, barring essential services, have also been temporarily halted until further notice," he added.



The Delhi government, which constituted 11 Night Patrol Squads to keep a close watch on the construction and demolition works in the city, has received proposals from agencies to lift the construction ban which have been forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take a decision, said the minister.



Until the CAQM takes any decision regarding the construction activity, all violations will have strict and immediate action against them, said Rai, adding that the ban on construction and trucks entering Delhi, barring essential services, will continue until further notice.



--IANS

avr/vd