Nawazuddin: Realistic performance in comfort zone is very easy to pull off
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 1641902045000
Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for bringing realism into a film's narrative through his portrayal of characters, feels that giving a realistic performance within the comfort level is an easy job.
Talking about the same Nawazuddin, who will be seen in 5 titles in 2022, shared, "We can just give it a try on versatility. I always try to make sure that I don't want to be in the comfort zone. Comfort zone is very easy and doing a realistic performance in a comfort zone is very easy. But being realistic while being in character and catching up with the ease of it is very difficult."
He adds, "If I repeat myself, that will be very easy for me because I am in my comfort zone, and I can give you the impression of being realistic, being realistic while being in a character and bringing the ease is very difficult."
Nawaz is going to have a busy year with 'No Land's Man', 'Adbhut', 'Tiku Weds Shiru', 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Heropanti 2', all of which belong to different genres.
--IANS
aa/kr
