Nawazuddin: Realistic performance in comfort zone is very easy to pull off

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for bringing realism into a film's narrative through his portrayal of characters, feels that giving a realistic performance within the comfort level is an easy job.



Talking about the same Nawazuddin, who will be seen in 5 titles in 2022, shared, "We can just give it a try on versatility. I always try to make sure that I don't want to be in the comfort zone. Comfort zone is very easy and doing a realistic performance in a comfort zone is very easy. But being realistic while being in character and catching up with the ease of it is very difficult."



He adds, "If I repeat myself, that will be very easy for me because I am in my comfort zone, and I can give you the impression of being realistic, being realistic while being in a character and bringing the ease is very difficult."



Nawaz is going to have a busy year with 'No Land's Man', 'Adbhut', 'Tiku Weds Shiru', 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Heropanti 2', all of which belong to different genres.



