Navy officer drowns off Chennai beach, body retrieved

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) An Indian Navy officer drowned off Chennai's Kovalam beach after going for a swim and his body was retrieved on Friday, police said.



Lt Commander J.R. Suresh, 36, who was posted at New Delhi, had come to his father-in-law's residence in Chennai, went to a private resort on the Kovalam beach along with his family on Thursday.



As he went into the sea in the evening for a swim, a huge wave came and the family members panicked and alerted him but he could not swim back to the shore and was carried away, police said.



Fishermen at the beach immediately jumped into the sea on hearing the cries of the family but could not rescue him. The body was finally retrieved by Navy divers on Friday.



--IANS

aal/vd







