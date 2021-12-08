Navy ensures security for entire Indian Ocean Region: Kovind

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Paying glowing tributes to the Indian Navy, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said it is now looked upon by the country's maritime neighbours as "a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)".



A large share of the global maritime trade transits through the IOR. Hence, maintaining peace and tranquillity in this region is of paramount importance, not only for India but for the entire global community, the President observed.



"India is a maritime nation and our navy has a huge role to play in furtherance of our foreign policy and in protecting our national interests and commercial operations. It has been successfully safeguarding our extensive maritime interests with resolve and tenacity," said President Kovind.



Moreover, the emerging geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific Region present India with an opportunity to play a pivotal role, and one of the leading navies here, it has invested significant efforts in meeting all regional commitments and furthering relations with the partners in the Indo-Pacific Region, he added.



The President was speaking while presenting the coveted "President's Standard to 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron", here, in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar.



