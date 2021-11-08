Navies' expansion of maritime presence not always 'innocent': Def Secy

Panaji, Nov 8 (IANS) The expansion of "certain maritime presence" in the Indo-Pacific Ocean region is not always innocent and the negative effect of such expansion can be felt beyond the pacific, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Monday.



In his address at the opening ceremony of the Goa Martime Conclave, he also said that non-traditional military threats such as piracy, maritime terrorism, armed robbery at sea and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing has a direct impact on maritime safety, security and economic well-being of a country.



"While we talk of non-traditional threats, we cannot ignore the impact of expansion at unprecedented speed of conventional navies in the Pacific. We are also witnessing enhancement of certain maritime presence in passages in our region which do not always seem innocent," Ajay Kumar said.



"The negative effects of such expansion are felt beyond the Pacific. Though it is early to conclude, such expansion has triggered others to acquire traditional capabilities and thus to start a new genre of arms race."



"The emergence of non-traditional maritime threats such as piracy, maritime terrorism, armed robbery at sea, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, human trafficking, narcotics and arms trafficking all have direct impact on our maritime safety and security and on our economic well-being," he added.



About illegal fishing in the region's waters, the Defence Secretary said: "I would like to make special reference to the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing which undermines national and regional efforts to achieve the goals of long term sustainability and responsibility."



"Moreover IUU fishing greatly discriminates against those who act responsibly, honestly and in accordance with rules. IUU fishing, mostly from outside our region, is threatening marine biodiversity, food security for communities and the livelihoods of those involved in fishing," he added.



