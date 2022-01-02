Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals being spiritually evolved

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Some characters are not easily forgettable and one among them is the innocent, hardworking girl 'Kkusum' from the eponymous TV show which became a household name.



The actress who played the character with perfection - Nausheen Ali Sardar - is still remembered for her role. Nausheen reveals about being spiritually evolved with time.



She says: "After experiencing 2020 as one of the worst years of my life as I'm sure many people did. In fact I also felt that sinking feeling of not knowing what comes next. But to make matters worse my mother was stuck at my cousin's place for a long time and so I was alone at the time of the lockdown.



"It was terrible. I almost felt like being in a solitary jail until my mom came back. 2021 was a year of healing for me to get out of the depression of 2020. It was not only what 'I felt' but also what the world went through. I feel I have spiritually evolved and have come out stronger. Now I take each day as a new day."



She has earlier also featured in shows like 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gangaa', 'The Adventures of Hatim' among others and says she is open to both digital and television shows.



Nausheen says: "I made my OTT debut last year. And now 2022 looks promising work wise. I have never limited myself to one platform. I have done theatre, modelling, music videos, movies, stage shows and television. And have no favourites. To me my work is my passion. And I'm learning something new everyday."



--IANS

