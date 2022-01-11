Nationwide essay competition to popularise Swami Vivekananda's teachings

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) With an objective to popularise the essence of Swami Vivekananda teachings among the youth, the BJP youth wing is organising a nationwide essay competition.



Participants have the option to write the essay in English, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannade, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi, Odia or Gujarati.



People upto the age of 35 years are eligible to participate in the event. The last date of online submission is January 20 and the results will be announced on January 23.



According to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the essay competition is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration to mark the 75 year of the country's independence.



"Continuing its glorious tradition of remembering the true sons of the country, a national essay writing competition is being organised by the BJYM, on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This programme is launched to commemorate Swami ji and popularise the essence of his teachings among the youth," the BJYM said.



The participants may choose from a range of seven topics for a 2000 words essay. The participants may choose any one from the seven topic-- Swami Vivekananda and his message for the youth, Swami Vivekananda and Education, Swami Vivekananda and Social Justice, Swami Vivekananda and Hindu Modernity, Swami Vivekananda and Women Empowerment, Swami Vivekananda and Internationalism and Swami Vivekananda and his Vision for Bharat.



BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said: "Swami Vivekananda was the foremost monk, thinker, philosopher, social reformer, and youth icon of modern India. BJYM believes that the youth of today should imbibe the learnings of Swami Vivekananda and follow his path of truth, sincerity, discipline and Nationalism. Through these competitions, we are hoping that the youth draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and work for the service of the nation."



Apart from cash prizes, the winners would also get an invitation to join the Surya for a high tea. The winning essays would also be published in the BJYM national magazine and its website.



--IANS

