National Equestrian: Lt. Col. Arjun secures top position in NEC Novice Fault & Out competition

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Lt. Col. Arjun Patil secured the top spot in the NEC Novice Fault & Out competition of the National Equestrian Championship at the Amateur Riders Club in Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai.



According to the information received here, the tournament, held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India, saw participants vying for the top honours in two sets of competitions on Sunday.



The first competition was held comprises of the athletes participating in NEC Novice Fault & Out in which Lt. Col. Arjun Patil of 61 Cavalry secures the top position while riding on Vladimir and finished his rounds in 75 seconds by achieving 22 score points.



The second and third positions were held by Maj. Kunal Malik and Shaurya Rai while riding on their horses Chrispin 14 and Scotch. As they finished their rounds in 74 and 78 seconds by securing 20 score points each.



Whereas, the second competition was for the players registered for Grade III Fault & Out, where Dhriti Wadhwa has been awarded rank one as she finished her rounds in 78 seconds while riding on Connor by securing 20 score points.



The second and third positions were held by Nitin Gupta and Krish Agarwal. They rode on their horses Hanna and Choubie De L'ermitage and finished their rounds in 78 and 75 seconds by achieving 19 and 18 score points.



