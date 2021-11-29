Narcotics use up in Bihar after strict liquor ban, says JDU MLA

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) An MLA of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United on Monday claimed that the use of narcoticsubstances have increased in the state ever since the strict implementation of liquor ban by the state police, and sought action in this regard.



On the first day of the Assembly session, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organised the meeting of its MLAs in the Central Hall where strong implementation of liquor ban was primarily discussed.



During the meeting, JD-U's Sanjeev Singh raised the issue of liquor ban, saying that the initiative was extremely good for a healthy society but the state government should also look at other violations.



"After the liquor ban, people are headed towards narcotic substances like marijuana, opium, heroine, charas, smack etc. The use of narcotics has increased in society. Youths especially are heading towards lesser expensive drugs like marijuana and smack in Bihar," he said.



"The state police have been taking strict action against offenders. They are continuously raided hotels and banquet halls. Police should also conduct surprise raids at paan shops, tea stalls, and roadside eateries. Narcotics substances are easily available in these places," Singh said.



Following the suggestion of Singh, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was presiding over the meeting, said: "We have taken the cognisance of the matter and state government will direct police of all 38 districts to take preventive measures against the offenders."



The members of NDA also condoled the deaths in liquor tragedies in several districts such as Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Samastipur and others in Bihar in the first and second week of November this year.



