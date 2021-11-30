Narcotic substances destroyed by Customs in TN

Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Customs Department on Tuesday said it had destroyed narcotic substance ketamine hydrocholoride at a biomedical waste incineration plant in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district.



In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Airport Commissionerate said a total of 47.021 kg of ketamine hydrocholoride, valued at about Rs 9.4 crore, were destroyed.



The narcotics were seized at the Air Cargo complex and from flight passengers.



