Narco-terrorism case: Chargesheet against 2 including Pak national

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed the third supplementary chargesheet in connection with a narco-terrorism case against two individuals including a Pakistani national.



The chargesheet was filed against Gurjant Singh alias Sunny, and a Pakistani national, Nasir alias Nasir Khan alias Pathan, an official said.



The supplementary chargesheet was filed before a special Mohali court under sections 120-B of IPC, Sections 8, 21, 23, 24, 27-A & 29 of NDPS Act and Sections 17, 18, 20 of UA (P) Act.



Initially, a case was filed by Sadar Police Station of Punjab in April 2020 after the arrest of Allah Ahmed Shergojri, and seizure of a truck followed by a recovery of Rs 29 lakh in cash from his possession.



Allah Ahmed was an over ground worker and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).



A month later in May, the case was transferred to NIA for further investigation into the matter. The NIA thoroughly investigated the matter and filed chargesheet against 12 persons.



The NIA has mentioned in the chargesheet that Gurjant Singh was a narcotics trafficker, and he was in close contact with other co-conspirators for the supply of heroin and channelising the proceeds of sale of narcotics.



"The other chargesheeted accused Nasir alias Nasir Khan is a Pakistan-based trafficker involved in smuggling of heroin to India through Attari border in the garb of export of rock salt granules," said an NIA official.



The NIA had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on two accused in the case -- Iqbal Singh alias Shera, and Sarwan Singh, residents of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Both are absconding.



In July, the NIA had filed supplementary chargesheet against Manpreet Singh for helping HM terrorists. The agency had recovered 130 live rounds of 9 mm calibre of Pakistani origin were recovered from his possession



"Hilal Ahmed Shergojri of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Bikram Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Ranjit Singh and Maninder Singh (Amritsar), and Ranjit Singh and Jaswant Singh (Gurdaspur) were chargesheeted in the first chargesheet," said an NIA official.



The NIA said that they were still probing the matter.



--IANS

