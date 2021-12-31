Narayan Jewellers wins big at the JJS-IJ Jewelers Choice Design Awards 2021

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) The JJS-IJ Jewellers Design Choice Awards 2021 go to Narayan Jewellers by Ketan & Jatin Chokshi. At the gala award night, the contemporary traditional luxury designer brand with an 80-year pedigree and a global footprint at the Oscars and New York Fashion Week earned the prize for "Best Bridal Design – Gold & Jadau 2021."





JJS-IJ Jewellers Design Choice Awards has been honouring exquisitely crafted jewellery creations for the past 11 years as a venue to recognise and laud India's best jewellers. During the distinguished evening, actress Juhi Chawla presented the prized award to Ketan Chokshi, MD of Narayan Jewellers.



"We feel honoured to be recognised for our bridal designs and creativity on the prestigious platform of the JJS-IJ Jewellers Design Choice Awards 2021. A journey that began 80 years ago with excellence and quality has transformed into a legacy of traditions and designs for us brothers. As they say, the excellence of your competitors defines the scale of your victory, "shared Ketan Chokshi, MD, Narayan Jewellers. "We are proud of the relentless diligence that has earned the trust of our loyal customers. This award stands as a mark of inspiration as we continue to set higher benchmarks in deliverance, quality, and innovation," added Jatin Chokshi, CEO, Narayan Jewellers.



The JJS-IJ Jeweller's Choice Design Awards is organized by the publisher's Indian Jeweller magazine, the Gems and Jewelry Industries Center (GJIC) and the Gem & Jewellery Industry & Trade.



--IANS

tb/





