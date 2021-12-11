Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' satellite rights fetch big bucks

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The Telugu satellite rights for Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' have been sold for a whopping Rs 10 crore with Gemini TV bagging the rights for the upcoming movie.



Only a couple of weeks away from its release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil, 'Shyam Singha Roy' features Nani in dual roles.



It was earlier reported that B4U had bought the Hindi dubbing rights of the movie for Rs 10 crore. Now, Telugu satellite rights of the movie have also been sold for Rs 10 crore in one of the biggest deals in terms of satellite rights for Nani.



Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, 'Shyam Singha Roy' is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments. The film is said to be making strong pre-release business.



'Shyam Singha Roy' stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads. Nani is to appear in two roles, while one of his roles depicts a revolutionary writer and a social reformer.



Sai Pallavi is to appear in the role of a Devadasi, while Krithi Shetty has a youthful role. Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.



'Shyam Singha Roy' is a story penned by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and Yash Master choreographed songs of the film.



'Shyam Singha Roy' will be out in theatres on December 24.



