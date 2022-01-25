Nani-starrer 'Dasara' makers readying village set at a whopping Rs 12 cr

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Telugu star Nani's upcoming movie 'Dasara' is to go on the floors soon. So, the makers are readying a village set-up which would cost them around a whopping Rs 12 crore.



It is reported that the makers of 'Dasara' are prepping up with a grand set to shoot a few crucial scenes, which would account for the major part of the movie.



For the makers to set up this facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the budget is expected to reach Rs 12 crore. The set would resemble a village, which will be built over 12 acres.



Avinash Kolla, the art director who worked for 'Shyam Singha Roy' will be overseeing the work for the 'Dasara' sets as well.



The makers are trying to bring in the village ambience which would resemble the Singareni coal mines in the Godavarikhani area of Telangana. Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Dasara' is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The movie's story is billed to be a rustic one, with a village backdrop.



The makers had earlier released a motion poster from 'Dasara' that offers a glimpse into the rustic backdrop of the story, along with look tests of the main leads - Nani and Keerthy Suresh.



Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this film. Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew has been roped in to play a crucial role. Apart from the lead actors, the movie also has Samuthirakhani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, who would appear in significant roles.



