Nani-starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki' shoot wrapped up

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) The unit of director Vivek Athreya's rom-com entertainer 'Ante Sundaraniki', featuring Natural Star Nani in the lead, has completed shooting the film.



"It's a wrap for the roller coaster movie of the year 'Ante Sundaraniki'," announced Nani, who also shared a small video from the last day of the sets on social media.



The first look of 'Ante Sundaraniki' was released on New Year and Nani surprised fans with his atypical and funny look.



Nani plays a character called Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad in the film, which will also mark the debut of actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in Telugu.



Niketh Bommi is the director of photography while Raviteja Girijala is the editor of the film.



Apart from Nani and Nazriya Fahadh, the film also features Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas and others.



