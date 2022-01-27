Naidu to chair meeting of RS floor leaders ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu will chair the meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders on January 31, ahead of Budget Session of the Parliament.



This meeting will take place virtually as precautionary measure against the Covid-19 spread.



In the customary meeting ahead of the important session, the Chairman will ask for the co-operation of all political parties for the smooth running of the House.



Recently, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also tested positive for Covid-19 and now he has been recovering, sources said.



The government has called an all-party meeting on January 31 to discuss issues and legislative business for the budget session.



The all-party meeting of floor leaders will be held virtually.



Floor leaders of all the political parties in both the Houses of Parliament are invited for the meeting to discuss issues and legislative business in the ensuing smooth functioning of the Budget Session.



The meeting will be held virtually at 3 p.m.



The Budget session of parliament will be held in two parts.



First part will be held from January 31 till February 11, and the second part will be held from March 14 to April 8.



