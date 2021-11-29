Nagpur MLC poll: Corporators on excursion, exercise to keep flock together

Nagpur, Nov 29 (IANS) Election to the lone seat in the local bodies constituency on December 10 has turned the fortunes of a majority of the elected representatives in Nagpur.



A majority of the corporators left the city on Sunday and Monday for various tourist destinations leaving behind their cellphones. They will be brought back only on the eve of the polling day.



Confirming this, a BJP leader said that they have been sent on an educational tour to the BJP-ruled states of Uttarakhand and Goa, while a few have gone to Jammu and Jaipur. Some of the corporators opted for Shirdi. Few women corporators have gone to Vaishnodevi, some of them along with their children.



A top BJP leader said on condition of anonymity, "We have to keep the flock together till polling takes place. Only 10 corporators, including Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, have not moved out of the city. Some of the corporators turned down the proposal to travel owing to weddings in their close family circuit."



There are 108 BJP corporators in the House.



When contacted, Congress' leader of opposition denied having sent any corporators outside Magpur.



In the December 10 election, former state Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is pitted against ex-BJP corporator and ex-Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhoyar. Both belong to the OBC category.



